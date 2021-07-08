The hottest Nike Dunk sneakers you can buy for under $200

Style
They may be hyped, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a pair at an affordable price.
After two or so years since the full-fledged revival of the Nike Dunk, the hype still shows no sign of slowing down. Even the most simple color schemes for the sneaker sell out immediately, which may lead you to believe getting a pair for yourself is hopeless.
Fortunately, there is indeed hope on the resale market that typically tends to be dispiriting. Despite no longer being available for retail, many Dunks of the High, Low, and SB variety can still be had for only nominally more than their original price. This includes versions that were originally hyped but ended up proving quite challenging to pull off.