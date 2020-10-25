A weird, $1K cat sweatshirt from Gucci and 9 other super cozy crewnecks

Any clothing purchase other than something suited for the comfort of your own home seems superfluous right now. To be clear, wishful thinking or outright denial still has me (and likely many others) acquiring new clothes like a normal winter is ahead, but the smartest purchase you can make is something that'll help you relax.

Whether you're still working from home or just spending the rest of your waking hours inside and avoiding the 'VID, a crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect item to pull over your torso and bask in its warmth. It's also great for those brisk fall walks without screaming, I have given up on dressing up.

To help guide you in your cozy pursuits, we've put together a range of the best crewneck sweatshirts worth copping. Whether you're into logo-mania or want something more muted, there's something her for you. We'll even start with a turtleneck hybrid that manages to make a sweatshirt feel dressed up.

Noah

Noah St. Michael Turtleneck Sweatshirt ($148)

Already a reliable source for high-quality sweats, Noah has mixed things up with a crewneck that combines the best of turtlenecks and hoodies. The roll-neck opening will be thicker than you're used to because of its 12 oz. brushed fleece material, and a kangaroo pocket gives you the safety blanket for your hands. While Noah keeps things secular, it's chosen the St. Michael patch on the sleeve to espouse the value or protecting others.

Museum of Peace and Quiet Selfcare Fleece Crew ($98)

Union

Another crew with a mission statement is this simple graphic piece from Museum of Peace and Quiet. The brand has garnered a cult following for its pieces that encourage a clear state of mind and generally always sells out. Fortunately, the Museum's goods are still available through a host of stockists like Union that have gotten down with the good vibes.

Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers Triple Collegiate Crew ($195)

For a more studious look, go for Rowing Blazers' triple collegiate logo that it can't keep in stock for T-shirts. This season, the popular graphic has been printed on a heavyweight loopback french terry cotton whose quality you can see just by appearance.

Aimé Leon Dore

Aimé Leon Dore Uniform Crewneck Sweatshirt ($165)

We're also big fans of ALD's sweats, particularly this crewneck with a small and tonal embroidered logo. It's available in a range of colors, but what we're feeling most is this deep burgundy.

Only NY

Only NY Community Gardens Crewneck ($110)

Only NY is often slept on in the crowded New York City streetwear scene, but it's done a great job of singing the praises of its hometown with its official Parks and Recreation gear in the past. This crew honors another much-needed slice of greenery in the city in community gardens.

Reese Cooper Hand Drawn All Over Print Crewneck ($498)

Reese Cooper

The hand-drawn graphics on this admittedly expensive crewneck are gorgeous enough to warrant the price. Reese Cooper's latest season has an eye to the forrest, and each of these drawings are pulled from reference books used for research in the collection.

Gucci Pink Logo Cat Sweatshirt ($1,100)

Ssense

This Gucci sweatshirt, however, is entirely a flex. If you've got it like that, why not pick up this goofy cat graphic?

Ssense

Billionaire Boys Club White Chenille Mountain Logo Sweatshirt ($310)

Hypebeasts and winter sports enthusiasts alike will appreciate this retro mountain graphic from BBC. Not an ice cream cone in sight, just snow-covered peaks in a rubberized patch to add some texture.

Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Crew ($45)

Nike

$45 is too good of a deal to pass up this french terry piece from Nike, but we also love the signature shade of volt green.

Parra Broken Bike Sweatshirt ($100)

Kith

We're a sucker for embroidery, even more so with this colorful graphic of a bike accident in action from the Amsterdam-based streetwear brand. As always, they're signature color blocking just hits.