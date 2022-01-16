Andrea Carrillo

Style

These are the hottest Crocs collabs you can buy right now

Let’s face it: Crocs aren’t going anywhere. And with the brand having some strong cosigns, a new pair may be just what you need in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Heidi Klum is seen on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Pho...
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Crocs’s rise and fall and rise has led to some of the most wacky and treasured collabs throughout its two-decade history. From a geriatric footwear solution to hangover attire to an everyday errand shoe, the rubber clogs deserve the hype.

Here are some of the best Crocs collabs, packed neatly by average sale price, to add to your rotation.

Shutterstock

Salehe Bembury (2021)

Pollex Clog, $428-1,099

It’d be a crime and disservice not to include these first on the list. Not only did all three pairs break the mold of traditional Crocs, they also broke the ceiling on how much one should pay for a nonluxury house shoe made of foam. It’s not a sneaker, but it was arguably the best drop of 2021.

Tap