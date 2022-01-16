These are the hottest Crocs collabs you can buy right now

Style
Let’s face it: Crocs aren’t going anywhere. And with the brand having some strong cosigns, a new pair may be just what you need in 2022.
Crocs’s rise and fall and rise has led to some of the most wacky and treasured collabs throughout its two-decade history. From a geriatric footwear solution to hangover attire to an everyday errand shoe, the rubber clogs deserve the hype.
Here are some of the best Crocs collabs, packed neatly by average sale price, to add to your rotation.
It’d be a crime and disservice not to include these first on the list. Not only did all three pairs break the mold of traditional Crocs, they also broke the ceiling on how much one should pay for a nonluxury house shoe made of foam. It’s not a sneaker, but it was arguably the best drop of 2021.