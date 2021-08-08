These are the hottest Crocs you can buy right now

Style
The most coveted shoe of the summer comes in all sorts of flavors, shapes, and colors.
When Crocs first surfaced more than 15 years ago, their popularity was met with scorn of equal, if not greater, measure. Fashion experts, TV hosts, and newspaper columnists alike derided the foam clogs for being ugly and signaling that those wearing them had given up. Eventually the fad died down, but no one could have predicted Crocs would come back with even stronger force.
Today, in Crocs’ second run of acclaim, there are far less outspoken critics of the ultra-comfy footwear. Perhaps acceptance has come as a result of fashion becoming more casual overall in the past decade, or because the pandemic specifically made comfort an even greater priority. Either way, Crocs are now everywhere again — and with less people to make fun of them.