Whether you’re looking to expand your cyber couture or collect the hottest virtual sneakers, these are the companies you should be checking out.
The expansion of the metaverse has prompted many brands and consumers to turn to web3 to see what’s next in fashion. Online-only silhouettes, which can boast a smaller environmental impact and no physical limits, are already taking over runways and social media.
To date, the metaverse has hosted fashion video games, NFT-linked clothing, and a record-breaking $3.1 million sale for virtual sneakers.
A flurry of digital fashion marketplaces are ensuring there’s something for everyone (and every avatar) in web3. From cyber couture to “phygital” items, digital items with physical counterparts, here are eight virtual brands to explore first.