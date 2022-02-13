The best fleece pants to keep you cozy for the rest of winter

The fleece jacket should be a staple in your winter wardrobe, but the inclusion of the same cozy material on pants is less of a certainty. Rocking fleece bottoms is another level of commitment to keeping toasty, and it’s one worth making for all the down time you’ll spend while staying away from the harsh cold.

Fleece pants are in essence the winter counterpart to sweats, in that you’re less likely to wear them for the world to see — but we’ve gathered up pairs so dazzling that you’d welcome being caught in them. They’ll also keep you warmer than most everything but wool, and onlookers will be slightly jealous that you’ve opted for comfort above all else.

What follows is a selection of fleece pants from some of the most swank outdoor brands around, plus other outfitters that have dared to have fun with pile. Pick one up and you may find yourself not wanting to wear anything else until spring.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

An Issey Miyake alum switched gears from elegance to gorp when he created And Wander, one of the coolest sources of outdoor gear in the world. These pants have as much in common with climbing as they do lounging, giving them a bit of versatility you don’t always see.

The North Face’s Denali fleece is one of its most iconic garments, and it’s got an ideal companion in keeping snug with the matching pants.

Kapital makes grails out of denim and fleece, including this Haight-Ahsbury-inspired pair of pants with a whole lot of room to live in.

Nike’s outdoor division ACG usually encourages you to get outside, but the “Wolf Tree” print might be the only connection you need to nature when winter gets too rough to stand.

Only a few pairs of each size for these hippy-friendly lounge pants are still available from Ssense’s seasonal sale, so you’ll want to move quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

OrSlow gives yet another reason why Japan makes the most interesting outdoor gear around, thanks to two of winter’s very best fabrics.

BBC and Timberland just dropped their small fleece capsule taking inspiration from ‘90s blankets on Friday, and it may just be one of the most underrated drops of the season.