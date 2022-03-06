Style

The best hoodies to get you ready for spring

It's about time to start shedding some layers.

Emotionally Unavailable Emo Letter Hoodie
Ian Servantes

I couldn’t tell you what that groundhog we as a society have forced into labor has decreed, but the lengthening daylight and slightly less punishing temperatures suggest spring is just around the corner. This means you’ll soon be able to go outside with just one layer of outerwear, none of them more joyous than the hoodie.

Along with the graphic T-shirt, the hoodie is the streetwear staple that’ll never go away. It’s both superbly comfortable and an ideal template for expression, and few purchases are ever as exciting as when you pick up a new one. So to help give you an extra serotonin boost to go along with the pending increase in vitamin D, we’ve gathered up the 10 best hoodies that you can scoop up right now.

Whether you’re going for a reliable basic, head-turning graphics, or something that challenges your very conception of a hoodie — the perfect choice for you lies ahead.

Emotionally Unavailable

Haven't you heard the emo revival is upon us?

The Gap influence is clear in this subcultural nod, but you’re not going to find high-quality, made-in-Japan cotton like this at your local mall.

Camp High Transcendence Ice Dye Hoodie
Camp High

A slight deviation from your standard tie-dye treatment.

Ice Dye is a process that involves placing ice cubes atop a garment, sprinkling on some dye, and then letting the resulting melt decide just what the final product looks like. This means you’ll get a one-of-a-kind hoodie from Camp High, the intoxicant friendly brand from Supreme and Burton alumni out of California.

Beams Plus Pullover Hoodie
Canoe Club

A humble hoodie from one of Japan's best authorities in basics.

You can never go wrong with a Champion Reverse Weave, but for something slightly more elevated and completely logo-less you can turn to Beams Plus while remaining in a reasonable price range.

18 East x Bodega JY Hooded Pullover
18 East

Add a little shag to your spring staple.

Boston’s best boutique recently partnered with one of the most rousing cult brands in NYC for an excellent capsule of outdoor gear. They describe their fleece hoodie as “sticking a bicycle pump full of coziness into your favorite black sweatshirt” and, well, we just can’t beat that description.

Parra Bird Face Hooded Sweatshirt
KITH

A logo not for the birds, but made up of them.

There’s something intoxicating about Parra’s signature color palette, and we love it even more on this cheeky font made out of beaked faces.

Brain Dead Terminator Studios Hoodie
Brain Dead

The best action movie of all-time gets a hoodie befitting of its status.

Thanks to its electric T2 capsule, Brain Dead has done more of a service to the Terminator franchise than any filmmaker has in the millennium.

Online Ceramics I Was Hoping for a Cooler Death Hoodie
Online Ceramics

Give everyone in your path a small reminder of their mortality.

No one makes the impending doom of our heating planet look more fashionable than Online Ceramics.

Palace Yin Yang Hoodie
Palace

Pushin 🅿️.

Is a Palace hoodie the key to finding harmony? There’s only one way to find out.

Aries Column Hoodie
Aries

Arm graphics are here to stay.

Come for the neon-like graphics, stay for the shoe string hood tie.

Marni Vibrating Flower Sweatshirt
Nieman Marcus

Some serious flower power.

Lord knows the world doesn’t need another luxury hoodie, but Marni’s rippling back graphic has us rethinking our fatigue.