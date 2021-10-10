These are the most awesome long-sleeve T-shirts you need this winter

Graphic T-shirts and hoodies are the bread and butter of streetwear. They’re the optimal means for wearable expression, and you can’t find a lower barrier of entry if you’re looking to make your own garments. Right now, though, we’re in that ‘tween sort of weather — and there’s no better ‘tween top than the long-sleeve tee.

Over the past five years, streetwear has had an absolute field day with the increased surface area that comes from long-sleeves. And even if the territory of sleeve graphics risks being played out, some brands are still doing it justice to hold off our declaration of the trend going dead.

Whether you want to show off your love for graphics on your chest, arms, or back as temperatures start dropping, we’ve put together our favorite long-sleeve T-shirts you can pick up right now.

Online Ceramics “Recycle Yourself” Tee ($60)

Online Ceramics

Today’s leading purveyor of graphics inspired by Grateful Dead bootlegs drops a collection of spooky tees each October, but this PSA for biodegradable burials is an evergreen display of morbidity.

Only NY Jigs L/S T-shirt ($60)

Only NY

Fishing has become surprisingly trendy as the fashion world has fallen in love with all things outdoors. And even if you’ve never cast a reel, it’s hard not to be drawn to the visual spectacle that comes from lures.

Brain Dead Heatwave Long Sleeve ($64)

Brain Dead

Brain Dead continues to be one of our favorite streetwear brands today with its penchant for heady graphics. Even the verse printed onto the sleeve is a trip, and you may spend an inordinate time staring at it in an attempt to decipher.

Noah Duck LS Tee ($52)

Noah

Ducks, what majestic creatures. But as much as we’re in love with the embroidered bird, what really gets us is the absurdity of a repeat “Duck” text on the sleeve.

SCRT Jean-Michel Longsleeve (~$40)

SCRT

SCRT is a little British brand in love with pop culture and one of the few parties not butcher Basquiat when his art and likeness is everywhere.

Parra Joy Inside Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($75)

Parra

When you have an opportunity to remind strangers of the fleeting nature of happiness, you simply must grasp it.

Hook-Ups Angel Girl Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($42)

Hook-Ups

‘90s skaters will remember Hook-Ups as the brand that used hentai for some of the most shocking imagery in the culture. Fast forward to today and its gear is firmly of the moment with e-girls borrowing heavily from Japan’s adult anime offshoot.

Stüssy Positive Vibration Pigment Dyed LS ($55)

Stüssy

Come for the message of positivity but stay for the unique bleeding that comes from pigment dying.