Want mule shoes that aren’t Crocs? These are the best of the best.

Eight amazing mules, for those who are into the trend but not its Jibbitz-clad leader.
Hot mule summer is nowhere near over; in fact, it’s looking more like a year-round mindset. Slip-on silhouettes have exploded across the streetwear scene, with one clear (and very polarizing) crown jewel: Crocs. But the foamy slip-ons definitely aren’t for everyone.
Don’t be fooled: a pricey Crocs collab isn’t the only gateway into the mule trend. We’ve put together eight alternative mules to suit any style and situation — from the familiar foam to crisp leather and every textile in between.