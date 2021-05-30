These amazing outdoor sandals are a must-have for summer

The last two years have been a revelatory time for men’s sandals, brought on both by the pandemic’s home shoe renaissance and dudes being less afraid of exposing toe. There’s never been a better time to find wide array of men’s sandals — but one place where it’s not new is the gorp sector.

Long worn by avid outdoorsman, crunchy sandals have been adopted by a less-active style cohort recently. More rugged sandals have the benefit of sticking to your feet better — even if you aren’t hiking — and are another extension of menswear and streetwear’s sudden obsession with the outdoors.

Whether you’re bound for the trails or just want something you can wear all day this summer, we’ve put together some of the best outdoor sandals you can buy right now. Pick up a pair and the only thing left to decide is whether to go sockless or not. Either way, you can’t lose — as long as you pick the right socks.

Nike ACG Air Deschutz ($79)

End. Clothing

The Air Deschutz from Nike’s All Conditions Gear is a routine sellout, but somehow this cream pair is still sitting. Neoprene lining makes the straps super comfortable, and the outsole has better grip than appearances tip off. It’s hard to even find a pair, so hop on these before the spot is blown up.

Keen Uneek ($96)

Keen

Keen has better performing sandals if that’s what you’re looking for, but nothing else from the brand (or any other, really) hits quite the same visually as the Uneek. The cord-constructed upper has been a sleeper hit during gorp’s current reign, and this tie-dye version ticks off another trend while somehow being on sale.

Teva Hurricane Verge ($80)

Teva

Teva’s Hurricane series is one of its most popular, and the Verge variant opts for buckles that make it look more tactical than granola.

Salomon x And Wander Speedcross Sandals ($115)

Matches Fashion

And Wander is a Japanese outdoor brand founded by two Issey Miyake alums ten years ago. In Salomon, the brand’s found a kindred spirit for more stylish outdoor footwear — including this stealthy white sandal with a highly supportive sole underneath.

Chaco Z/Cloud 2 ($100)

Chaco

All my friends back home swear by Chacos, and our yearly camping trip may as well be a showroom for the brand. While Chacos aren’t always stylish, I’m not mad at the dotted straps on this pair. They’re right at the sweet spot of my vanity and my friends’ expertise in everything outdoors.

Merrell Kahuna 3-Strap ($110)

Merrell

Merrell’s Hydro Moc is one of the most interesting sandals around right now, but when it’s time to get serious opt for the absolute unit that is the Kahuna 3-Strap instead. The robust strapping system will ensure your foot stays in place, while a Vibram outsole keeps you upright.

Adidas Terrex Cyprex Ultra ($60)

Hatchet Supply

Another certified tank is this sandal from Adidas’ outdoor Terrex line that makes use of buckles and velcro. If arches are an issue for you, the visible gap underneath will have your back.