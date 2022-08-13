Maya Ernest

Style

The lightest, coolest running hats to get you through summer

Stepping up your cap game keeps you less sweaty and sunburnt.

BUFF Pack Speed Cap
BUFF

Leveling up your running gear can change your entire experience. Switching to breathable sneakers or high-tech shades makes a significant difference in hot summer weather, and donning a hat, too, will make you more comfortable in the sun or rain.

Not just any hat will do, though. You’ll want to secure a technical running hat, which helps to wick away sweat from your face and eyes, keep your head shaded from the elements, and add a little style to your look. Find the best fit for you with these eight options.

