7 running shoes you absolutely need for the summer

Earlier this year, we put together a list of the best winter running shoes to help you stay active in inclement weather. With May just around the corner, it’s time to put those hardy kicks away and transition back to a pair that’s focused on performance only.

Because the market is improving, the temptation to upgrade is one that seems to rear its head every year. If you’re going to give in to it, now’s the best time to do so in order to get maximum mileage out of your new kicks until winter once again returns. Or maybe you just want something super comfortable to wear in your everyday life, in which case top of the line running shoes are also perfect for.

We’ve put together a list of the best running shoes you can buy right now, from the usual suspects of Nike and Adidas to less popular brands that are beloved by hardcore runners. Pick the right one for you and your best times may lay ahead.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 ($145)

Hoka One One

While it’s specifically designed for trail running, I’ve enjoyed running on cement in the Speedgoat 4 without feeling like it’s over-equipped for the job. The high stack and absolutely massive midsole take some getting used to, but it’s worth it for one of the most supportive shoes you’ll ever own.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 ($180)

Adidas

Adidas’ latest Ultraboost has more Boost cushioning than ever, and it’s also the best looking in the series since it was first introduced in 2015. Our own Edgar Alvarez called the Ultraboost 21 “as perfect as running shoes get” in his review, touting the combination of weight, support, and comfort.

Brooks Hyperion Turbo ($150)

Brooks

Brooks, an smaller American brand loved by dedicated runners, infuses nitrogen into DNA Flash midsole to for an optimal combination of energy return and light weight. By helping you stay in the correct motion, it’ll have you moving faster and recovering from your runs quicker.

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080 V11 ($149)

New Balance

New Balance’s Fresh Foam 1080 has never looked better than its current incarnation, which will make you want to wear them outside of running unlike previous versions. Ultra Heel technology helps provide a more secure fit on what otherwise is a shoe that hardly feels like it’s there.

On Running Cloudswift ($150)

On Running

On Running, the Swedish footwear brand partially owned by Roger Federer, is quickly growing as an alternative to Nike or Adidas. The concave shape on the Cloudswift reduces impact on your heels and helps propel you forward as you grow through your stride. The only downside is that On’s shoes still aren’t the most attractive, so you’re not likely to wear it for anything other than your runs.

The North Face Flight Vectic ($200)

The North Face

The Flight Vectiv is another trail-dedicated sneaker that crosses over to road running quite well, made even more surprising by the fact that it comes from The North Face. The venerable outdoor brand doesn’t have quite the same track record for footwear, but this running shoe could mark the end of that.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 ($120)

Nike

Having just released this week, the Zoom Pegasus is the newest running shoe on the list. While we haven’t had the chance to wear it with, we couldn’t have more faith in the line to continue improving. Nike redesigned the shoe’s last for a more roomy toe box, and the tongue should feel more comfortable with an added piece of foam.