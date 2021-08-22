These are the must-have sneaker collabs you can actually afford

Style
Eight A-list partnerships, and sleeper hits — all at under $300.
When it comes to sneaker design, two minds are often better than one. Collaborations are a great way to bring different aesthetics, or cultural forces, together. Whether its between two brands or with a celebrity, everyone has their own version of a collab sneaker grail.
Collaborative sneakers have a reputation for breaking the bank, or simply being too hard to get, but there’s plenty more to explore outside of the Jordan 1 universe. We’ve put together a few collab sneakers that aren’t just cool, but are currently on the market for less than $300.