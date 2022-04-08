These are the 8 best storage solutions to organize your sneakers

Spring Cleaning Issue
Whether you’re looking for affordable sneaker storage or a vintage-inspired shoe shelf, make sure your footwear always looks fresh.
As a shoe lover (or addict), keeping all your pairs organized can be a hassle. You want to make sure your footwear is clean and out of the way, but not so much so that you neglect certain pairs out of your rotation. Your storage option should fit all of your budget, space, and aesthetic — making it all that harder to find the ideal arrangement.
Getting organized doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style or space though — just like the shoe market itself, there’s something for everyone. Whether you prefer stackable boxes or open shelving, these eight storage solutions are your best bet.