Andrea Carrillo

Style

The 6 best sneakers for moms to match with their children

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Gear up for your May 8 activities with some cute kicks for you and your mini-me.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: A guest (L) wears purple with embroidered yellow pattern cap, a green min...
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These days, it’s easier than ever to pass a love for sneakers down to the younger generations. There’s no shortage of colors, patterns, and silhouettes — making kicks another way to strengthen the bond between mother and child.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Whether there’s a special mom (or mom-figure) in your life or you want to match with your little one this Sunday, here are the best size-inclusive pairs with adult and kids’ pricing, respectively.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Tap