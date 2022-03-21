These are the 8 best sneakers you need for spring

Style
Whether you’re wearing sneakers with your Easter fit or finally getting back outside, pick up some kicks to match the vibes
As winter melts away, sneaker rotations also begin to make their seasonal transition. Doing some spring cleaning might also give you an excuse to buy a new pair, so here are the best picks to welcome the best time of year.
Yes, the price is a little steep. But the collab showcases the perfect recipe for the ultimate dad shoe. It’s classy, vintage-inspired, and will pair perfectly with spring tones. Think like a dad and consider it an investment.