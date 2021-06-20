These awesome, stylish sunglasses are a must-have for summer

A typical summer is already a wonderful excuse to buy new sunglasses, but the one officially starting this weekend as a summer unlike any other. I won’t dare utter the three words headline writers and news anchors can’t get enough of, but widespread vaccinations will indeed prevent us from having a second summer robbed of us by COVID-19.

The coming-out party that’ll define the next three months means it’s time to really start dressin’ again, and the cherry on top of your stylish sundae is a great pair of sunglasses. Shades were already getting weirder before the pandemic hit, and there’s no time better than now to wear something strange as you protect your precious ojos from UVs.

We’ve put together our eight favorite sunglasses that you can buy right now, with a few tried-and-true classics thrown in amongst the optical peacocks. Find the right pair for you as you prepare to spend as much time outside your home as possible.

Brain Dead Staunton Post Primitive Eye Protection ($175)

Brain Dead

Brain Dead is low-key the best streetwear brand doing it right now, and its sunglasses have become as consistently weird and fantastic as the rest of output. Why go for a normal tortoiseshell when you can instead opt for it in acid green?

Noah x Vuarnet District ($265)

Noah

If Brain Dead is the streetwear brand that always knows the best party, Noah is the one that knows when to call it a night early. French eyewear brand Vuarnet links with Noah on a yearly basis for exclusive colors, and this pristine white District is as good of a case as you can make for keeping things simple.

Retro Super Future Issimo Chrome ($179)

Retro Super Future

Embrace a new definition of “chrome dome” with these simultaneously sleek and boxy shades from Retro Super Future. The frames are nearly as glossy as the lenses, and we love the unconventional logos on both.

District Vision Nagata Speed ($250)

District Vision

If you’re into performance sunglasses for more than just the look, you can’t do any better than District Vision. As fetching as it is, the coolest thing about the Nagata Speed is that it’s both hypoallergenic, shatter-resistant, and water-repellant for your most arduous runs or bike rides.

Bottega Vaneta Green Acetate Sunglasses ($385)

Ssense

Sunglasses so green you may find yourself as the next jolly giant and loving every minute of it.

Garrett Leight x Parks Project Sunglasses ($395)

Parks Project

Garrett Leight’s collaboration with Parks Project looks great and does good. The bio-based acetate these sunglasses are made from is biodegradable, while the cleaning cloth, case wrapper, and case are all made from recycled materials. Proceeds from each purchase will go to the Ventana Wilderness Alliance, which protects the environment of the Santa Lucia mountains in Northern California.

Ray-Ban Octagon 1972 Bi-Gradient ($176)

Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban’s distinct and retro octagon shades feature not one, but two gradients on the lenses onlookers won’t be able to look away from. As iconic and ever-stylish as Wayfarers are, now’s a great time to get more adventurous while sticking with the familiar brand.

Supreme Brooks Sunglasses ($188)

Supreme

Of course, Supreme’s fickle fanbase has left one of its best new sunglasses sitting. As of writing, two of the four very ‘90s frames still aren’t sold out — and the black and red versions remaining are actually the best of the lot.