These are the Super Bowl halftime show outfits we’ll never forget

As Justin Timberlake — and lamentably, Janet Jackson — proved in 2004, a performer’s wardrobe can often take center stage at the Super Bowl. More recent years have seen stars call on the world’s top designers to create custom outfits for the show, with many bearing exaggerated silhouettes or intricate details. From Lady Gaga in Versace to Beyoncé’s Black Panther-inspired look, reminisce on some of the most iconic looks in halftime history.