These are the most iconic Super Bowl halftime show outfits ever

The event’s memorable outfits are as much of an experience as the performances themselves. Ahead of this year’s game, check out these eight historic looks.
For many, the Super Bowl halftime show is as much of an event as the Super Bowl itself, if not more so. Between the elaborate displays, over-the-top outfits, and the inevitable memes that follow, the performances are one of the biggest American pop culture experiences of each year.
As Justin Timberlake — and lamentably, Janet Jackson — proved in 2004, a performer’s wardrobe can often take center stage at the Super Bowl. More recent years have seen stars call on the world’s top designers to create custom outfits for the show, with many bearing exaggerated silhouettes or intricate details. From Lady Gaga in Versace to Beyoncé’s Black Panther-inspired look, reminisce on some of the most iconic looks in halftime history.