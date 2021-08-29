The absolute best track pants you can wear after summer is over

Fall will soon be upon us and will bring with it much more possibilities for dressin’. And as we prepare to leave the hottest days of summer behind us, one of the things we’re most looking forward to wearing again are track pants.

Track pants are athleisure at its best, perfect for when you want the comfort of sweatpants but could stand to be seen in something less chill. And with the rise of brands like Needles, many pairs have become every much as luxurious as what we like to call “hard” pants. In otherwise, provided you play it right, there are few situations in which you can’t get away with rocking trackies.

Our only hard and fast rule is ditch the cuff — let the leg pile atop your kicks and go as baggy as you can stand. And to prepare you for the pending seasonal transition, we’ve put together the very best track pants you can find right now.

Needles x AWGE Rainbow Edition ($320)

Needles, the Nepenthes owned brand out of Japan, makes the track pant of choice for fashion killa’ A$AP Rocky. The rapper’s AWGE brand has made the relationship official on several ocassions through collabs, the most recent of which features a flight suit-like “V” made out of rainbow stripes.

Kappa Authentic Astoriazz ($70)

Soccer kits and track pants are what Kappa does best, and this pink pair of the latter constitutes a full send.

Ahluwalia Marshall Recycled Shell Track Pants ($461)

London-based Ahluwalia specializes in upcycling and has turned recycled shells into a dynamic pair of trackies worthy of Britain’s most stylish roadmans.

Tracksmith Turnover Track Pants ($138)

If you’re looking for track pants to actually run in, it’s hard to top what retro-minded Tracksmith has to offer. This pair uses a highly flexible and breathable fabric sourced from Italy that you’ll fall in love with.

Nike Woven Lined Pants ($100)

The one cuff we can live with — if only because our eyes have a hard time straying from the oversized Swoosh.

Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Pants ($70)

Adidas’ striped track pants may be its most iconic item outside of footwear, and now they’re made using Primeblue fabric sourced from recycled ocean plastic.

Sergio Tacchini Anderson Track Pants ($88)

Sergio Tacchini’s track suits were once bigger that the sport in which the designer first made his name. After filing for bankruptcy in 2007, the brand is now primed for a big comeback in a landscape that loves vintage sportswear.

Lotto Top Ten Pant PL ($65)

Lotto is another resurgent brand that was at its peak in the ‘90s, with Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini now leading the way. While everyone else is wearing Swooshes and Stripes, go your own way with Lotto’s underrated logo.