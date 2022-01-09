These turtlenecks will help you look your absolute best this winter

Last week, we put forth a round of turtlenecks to encourage you to embrace the stylish winter accessory. Protecting ya’ neck is still on our mind, though, and now we’re bringing you an all-day solution to keeping warm and handsome through the all-mighty turtleneck.

For my money, there’s no better top to wear on a date than a turtleneck. It sits perfectly on the median between formal and casual and frames your face, perhaps your second best asset after your stellar personality, oh so perfectly. But that’s far from the only occasion when a turtleneck will hold you down. Really, there’s no place where most turtlenecks will look out of place, making it one of the most versatile pieces you can wear all winter and even in the transitional months.

Once you’ve decided to envelop your neck as part of a package deal in your top, there are still many options to navigate. The neck itself comes in your traditional straight-turtleneck, a roll-neck that folds over, or a mock-neck if you’re not quite ready to climb up all the way towards your jawline. Then you’ve got your many material varieties, your lighter jerseys, heavier knits, and even sweatshirts that add some elevation. We’ve put together seven different pieces that encompass this wide range of selections — and you’ll be grateful you picked one up as soon as you pull it over your head.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Jil Sander’s monumental linkup with Uniqlo has made her luxurious minimalism more affordable than ever. $100 for a Jill Sander piece, let alone one made of cashmere, is an opportunity good to pass up.

Brighten up your day with bright yellow and a humble message of peace through this upgraded long-sleeve tee from one of Japan’s premiere cult-favorite brands.

There’s a nontrivial chance L.L. Bean is your dad’s favorite brand, and once you put on this outdoorsman-worthy waffle knit you’ll see exactly why.

Our Legacy, one of the most consistent brand’s you’ll fine, delivers choice texture and warmth on this-ultra cozy and classic cable-knit.

Get a little weird with Maison Margiela at a price you never thought possible. It’s this sort of find that makes the Ssense sale the best in the game.

One of Noah’s strengths is putting high-quality materials where you’d least expect them — camel hair hoodie, anyone? — and here with Adidas applies merino wool for the softest sportswear you’ll ever touch.

Rocking a turtleneck is already going to bring attention your way, but you can lean all the way into the effect with this dazzling pink pattern on satin with stretch.