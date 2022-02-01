Andrea Carrillo

Here are the best Valentine’s Day sneakers you can buy this year

Securing a pair of shoes in today’s ultra-competitive market is one of the biggest labors of love. So go ahead, bare your whole heart and sole.

Money can’t buy you love, but it can get you a fresh pair of kicks — which is almost the same thing. February 14 is just around the corner, so here are the 10 best sneakers for that special someone, yourself included.

Nike Air Max 90

“Love Letter” $146

If your honey’s love language is words of affirmation but you’re not very articulate, these are for you. The tongue tags reveal a secret message, a detail worth a thousand words.

