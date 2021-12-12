These are the most stylish socks to keep you warm this winter

Whoever thinks socks are an underwhelming gift for the holidays clearly hasn’t ever received the right pair. One of the great joys of winter is swapping out crew socks for something more toasty, and the perfect pattern will may just be the marshmallow to the cap off the hot chocolate that is your fit.

While much attention may be paid to layering up for the winter, you don’t want to neglect your feet as you put together your armaments against the cold. And whether you’re shopping for yourself, someone else, or passing on your wish list, a pair of stylish and warm socks should be a much-appreciated treat and a relatively inexpensive splurge.

To help get you shorted for your winter shopping, we’ve put together our favorite winter-ready socks at a variety of budgets. Designer socks are a great way to show out subtly, but there are plenty of other options just as laudable that won’t require you to break the bank.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Japan-based brand Anonymous Ism makes some of the best socks you can find at their price point. Although we love its usual lineup of winter-ready stripes, we just can’t resist sprucing things up with a choice leopard print weave.

Whether you’re traveling through the back country or simply trying to reduce your suffering on the way to work, these tasteful cream socks in merino wool will go with most everything and have the added benefit of being resistant to odor.

There’s hardly a category Nike ACG touches that we don’t want to drape ourselves in, including these socks that bring the utility of outdoor gear with a spruce of menswear flair.

Treating yourself to mohair socks may normally be an expense out of the question, but a discount brings each the cost per pair down to what you’d normally spend on wool.

Yes, you’re primarily paying for a smiley face only you’ll see — but sometimes the best details of a garment are the ones only you’ll appreciate.

Argyle can easily make you appear to stuffy, but not when Needles renders it in a killer mix of purple and black.

As most other brands turn to collaborations to capitalize on fashion’s current obsession with gorp, Patagonia keeps chugging along doing its own thing. Neither you nor the brand need to try hard at all to make the lowercase logo wrapping around your ankles cool.

The Elder Statesman’s expertise is in ultra-luxurious cashmere accessories, and a 40-percent discount may finally allow you to see what all the hype’s about.