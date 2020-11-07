These incredible waterproof pants will get you ready for rough weather

One of the great things about this job, and this weekly product roundup in particular, is that I can turn my real life jawnz pursuits into useful content for you, the reader. My most recent pursuit, inspired by a relentless few days of rain recently in New York City, has been waterproof pants.

I've got plenty of shell jackets to choose from that can keep moisture away from my precious torso, but my poor legs have been neglected up to this point. I have a feeling many other city dwellers have the same issue, but no longer. Let us stop neglecting an entire half of our body and follow our outdoor brethren into the security of waterproof pants.

The stalwarts of outdoor apparel are the obvious starting point for pants that provide protection from the rain, but luxury brands have also stepped up to make gorp more fashionable. I've put together an assortment of options, ranging from strictly utilitarian to a higher level of steez.

Prada Linea Rossa LR-LX025 Nylon Pants ($1,560)

Prada

Prada's ankle-strapped cargo pants carry a leathery sheen, but they're actually made out of a nylon from the Japanese manufacturer Komatsu Matere. Not only are they waterproof, but a Ustamock-AQ membrane provides insulation, stretch, windproofing, breathability, and resistance to abrasion. You're not just paying for the Linea Rossa tag here, you're getting an elite range of protection and comfort.

Snow Peak 2L Octa Pants ($280)

Snow Peak

Snow Peak is a Japanese outdoor brand and a favorite of ours here at Input. Its 2L Octa Pants come in a clean khaki color, with a built-in belt pulled from climbing pants. A stretched nylon ripstop outdoor provides the waterproof finish, while an inner layer of Octa fabric is designed to maintain comfort with sudden temperature changes.

The North Face Venture 2 Half Zip Pants ($80)

The North Face

On the more affordable end are these ultralight bottoms from The North Face that zip up to the knees if you need additional airflow. There's nothing fancy about them, which the black-only option signifies, but they'll sure get the job done.

Acronym P31A-DS Schoeller Dryskin Drawcord Cargo Trouser (~$1,059)

Acronym

Acronym is the master of bridging unexpected utility with the drool-worthy characteristics of an action movie costume. An oversize and drop crotch cord make the P31A-DS fit for a tech lord, and the dual draw cord only ups the level of drip. But like any Arcronym piece worth your investment, what really makes these pants is the attention to detail. The cargo pockets feature two-sided zippers, one to use while standing and another that's more easily accesible while seated.

Arc'teryx Beta AR Pant ($499)

Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx's Gore-Tex Pro-equipped pants are versatile enough to be worn on the slopes and for other winter activities that don't require strapping in. The "all round mountain" approach is ready to handle wind, rain, sleet, and snow.

Gramicci Stormfleece Switch Pants ($218)

Gramicci

Gramicci's pants are made for climbers, but they've also become a favorite for skaters because of their durability and freedom of movement. Even if you don't partake in these sports, you should appreciate the comfort and reinforced knee highlighted by the gigantic X striping. Cinch up and see why climbing pants are good for almost all situations.

Comfy Outdoor Garment Exped Pants (~$252)

Lost Hills Japan

Comfy Outdoor Garment is the exact brand in mind I have when I urge shoppers to go through the effort of using a proxy service. The cultish brand from Japan takes a cheeky approach to outdoor gear, allowing functionality to translate to extreme proportions. Here, we get beefy side sacoche pockets attached diagonally, and a lengthy cinch belt that drapes delightfully.

Outdoor Research Foray Gore-Tex Pants ($175)

Outdoor Research

The certified granola crowd knows all about Outdoor Research. This year, the brand's Foray pants have been updated with Gore-Tex Paclite 2L for increased waterproofing that's easily storable.

Gucci Waterproof Cargo Pants ($980)

Ssense

If you're gonna turn to Gucci for your waterproofing needs, you're doing it purely for the flex. And hey, if you've got it like that, why not. The slim-cut cargo pockets make these look more like a track pant than its bulkier kin, and the Gucci branding is not nearly as obnoxious as it could be.