A pair of Jordan 12s and 6 other comfy waterproof sneakers

Few things spell worse for your sneakers than getting caught in the rain. Not only will you have to slog through waterlogged kicks until you find a safe haven, but you’re also likely to be dealing with some funk when they finally dry out. And when it comes to some materials, like suede, they’ll never look the same afterward.

Boots may be the solution when you’re prepared for the weather, but who really wants to wear those during the summer? That’s why we’re grateful for Gore-Tex, which has enabled waterproof sneakers perfect for any storm that comes in or more rigorous journeys in the great outdoors. We’ve put together a selection of the best waterproof sneakers, almost all of which utilize the technology without going so corp its no longer core. They won’t look out of place in your daily life, and they’ll hold you down when your routines have been thrown off, intentionally or not.

Nike React Type GTX ($137)

Nike

Nike’s N. 354 collection skews wacky, but the React Type GTX is all function with its Gore-Tex lining. This white color treatment with icy blue heels is also a complete outlier in the waterproof space, as it looks nothing like the sneakers typically built for trails.

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 Gore-Tex ($160)

Hoka One One

Hoka One One’s Speedgoat 4 Gore-Tex is one of the best trail runners out, with a tread just as rugged as its lined upper. The mandarin red and gold color scheme shows why the fashion crowd has adopted the brand built foremost for hardcore runners.

Adidas Terrex Swift R2 ($115)

Sportsman's Guide

This earth tone Adidas Terrex Swift R2 is so crunchy it’s kinda hot. And as an added benefit, you won’t hardly be able to tell when they get muddy.

Nike ACG Zoom Air AO ($130)

Sneakersnstuff

Nike ACG’s latest sneaker release isn’t technically waterproof, but it is built to dispel water and save your soles from that soggy sensation with a terrible noise to boot. The kicks are also sharp as well, but you wouldn’t expect anything less from ACG.

Stan Smith GORE-TEX ($84)

Adidas

The Adidas Stan Smith Gore-Tex didn’t get as much attention as the similarly equipped Air Force 1s last fall, but it’s good to have options with classic silhouettes revamped for the elements.

Converse Chuck 70 Gore-Tex ($54)

Converse

Even the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor has gotten a Gore-Tex upgrade. This all-over print canvas is much more casual than the beefier and winterized versions and maintains the original spirit.

Air Jordan 12 Retro (varies by size)