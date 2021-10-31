The absolute best warm, rugged, and waterproof sneakers you need for winter

The impending winter doesn’t mean you need to give up sneakers all together, but it should mean a slight adjustment to your rotation. Once the snow hits or the temperature drops, you don’t need to wear boots necessarily, but you’re going to want something more fit for the occasion than your standard Air Force 1s or Chuck Taylors.

Fortunately for you, there are no shortage of sneakers ready to stand tall in the depths of winter. Brand have realized there’s a strong appetite for winterized versions of some of their most classic kicks, while there’s also an abundance of silhouettes made just for the occasion.

To prepare you for the coming months, we’ve put together the warmest, rugged, and waterproof sneakers you can buy right now. Whether you want to keep your feet toasty or simply prevent yourself from slipping and falling, the right winter sneaker for you is just a click away.

Adidas Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex ($150)

The latest lowtop Swift sneaker from Adidas’ outdoor line comes equipped with Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry, as well a lightweight cushioning and an aggressive outsole. Technically it’s a shoe for the trail — but it’ll serve you well on the streets when facing ice, snow, and salt.

Converse Chuck 70 ($90)

Converse’s winterized Chuck 70 focuses on warmth with a fleece-lined interior and a premium pebbled leather upper. But best of all, despite the all the reinforcements, the sneaker still comes in under $100.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low ($180)

Nike ACG’s mission to prepare you for all climates has bore a hit with its Mountain Fly series, which sees a return after debuting last year. The low-top version can be had right now, but you may also want to wait for the high-top equipped with Gore-Tex “coming soon” if you want maximum protection.

Hoka One One Challenger Low ($150)

Tucked away underneath the nubuck upper is a Gore-Tex membrane to keep water out. We’re on record as massive fans of Hoka One One’s massive sole units, and this pair in particular will help you continue your runs throughout the entire year.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield ($165)

Also great for your winter workouts is the 38 Shield from Nike’s long-running Pegasus line. Nike has kept its water-repellant technology in-house for its highly supportive and stable trail sneaker, and although the standard variants are almost entirely sold out, you can customize a pair just for yourself through Nike By You.

Salomon Snowcross Advanced ($234)

This stealthy black shoe from outdoor specialists Salomon is part-sneaker, part-boot, and fully badass. An abrasion-resistant upper means you can quite literally kick rocks, and the sneaker is also fully waterproof with a taped-seam zipper and features a super grippy outsole.

Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Gore-Tex ($160)

The Zig Kinetica II has been one of the best sneaker surprises of the year, and Reebok has now retooled it as a sneaker-boot hybrid with a Gore-Tex membrane and a series of straps and zippers for fastening. The net result looks like nothing else on the market and gives us hope for a bonafide Reebok resurgence.

Nike Waffle One “Toasty” ($110)

This season, Nike is doing things a little differently with its brand-new “Toasty” series of sneakers. Many of the brand’s most iconic sneakers have been remade with a quilted upper that should feel like you’re walking around with your favorite blanket on your feet.