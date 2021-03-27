10 white sneakers under $100 you need for spring

The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and plants are coming back to life. It’s now spring, and for sneakerheads, the new season should signal one thing: a new pair of all-white kicks.

Rocking a clean, new pair of shoes to ring in the warmer months is a yearly ritual. You should pick up your kicks knowing they won’t look nearly the same by the time summer ends, at least if you’ve lived your best life. Because you know your sneakers are destined for the doom that is dirt, there’s no point in dropping too much coin. Keep things cheap and you won’t feel so guilty about your dedicated warm-weather beaters.

We’ve put together a range of options all under the $100 mark, from tried-and-true classics like the Nike Air Force 1 to some options that’ll set your summer rotation apart from others. Whatever you pick, just make sure you have a great time while wearing them.

New Balance 827 ($60)

Sneakrsnstuff

This is the same retro New Balance silhouette Aimé Leon Dore collaborated on last year to much fanfare. If you missed out, getting a crisp white pair with silver accents for nearly half-off is hardly a consolation prize.

Adidas Originals Supercourt ($45)

Sneakersnstuff

Adidas’ Supercourt has been out for years in this very color scheme, and I’ll always take the chance to sing its praises. It’s super comfortable and a much better option than, say, Common Projects for a borderline buttoned-up sneaker. If I didn’t have so many damn shoes, I’d have already worn them to death and replaced them by now.

Nike Blazer Low LE ($75)

Nike

While not as heralded as the Blazer High, the low-top version in all white is worthy of consideration this summer. Grain leather comprises the upper, which will only look better as you wear it out. It can also be a great canvas for personalization as you take Sharpies to it.

Puma Ralph Sampson Low ($60)

Sneakersnstuff

Ralph Sampson never got as much as love as Hakeem Olijawan, and his Puma sneaker has never been as popular as Clyde Drexler’s. That makes these underdog shoes on multiple fronts, which has to be relatable.

Adidas Originals Rivalry Low ($65)

Zumiez

Adidas’ widely loved ’80s basketball shoe made a comeback in 2019, and the low-top version is specially equipped for your everyday life. If you’re still in love with chunky sneakers, this is the summer shoe for you.

Asics SportsStyle Gel-Cumulus 21 G-TX SPS ($90)

Asics

A Gore-Tex membrane in Asics’ Gel-Cumulus will keep your feet dry in spring and summer showers, and the brand’s FlyteFoam is its most comfy cushioning system. Sizing is limited for this sale, but if you wear an 8.5, 9, or 11 you’re in for one hell of a steal.

Vans Classic Tumble Old Skool ($65)

Vans

Jay Z’s “Damn Daniel” line on “Drug Dealers Anonymous” hasn’t aged well, but a crisp, white pair of Vans will never go out of style.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 ($90)

Nike

Now that we’re in the territory of classics, we’d be remiss not to mention the Air Force 1. An all-white pair of Lows should be in every sneakerhead’s collection, and a yearly re-up is just about as necessary.

Adidas Stan Smith ($85)

Adidas

Or if you’re Stripes over Checks, the Stan Smith is the obvious alternative from Adidas. Like the Air Force 1, it’s been done in a million colors — and yet none can topple all-white.

Reebok Club C 85 ($70)

Reebok

An all-black pair of Club C’s that I wore for a high school job made me appreciate Reebok’s more than 30-year-old sneaker for life. It’s not nearly as hyped as the two sneakers above, but it comes at a cost to comfort ratio that’s just as hard to beat.