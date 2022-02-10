Adidas and Beyoncé’s Valentine’s Day Ivy Park collab is cute, sexy, and red hot

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop proves she still knows how to put love on top — or, at least, on sportswear. Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, the singer’s Adidas brand has prepped a romance-inspired collection filled with faux latex puffers, snakeskin leggings, and fluorescent pink sneakers.

First teased on Instagram by none other than Beyoncé herself, the capsule takes on the name “Ivy Heart,” following previous collections “Flex Park,” “Rodeo,” “Icy Park,” and more. The range of love-themed products marks the sixth release from Adidas and Ivy Park’s collaboration, and in typical fashion, features a variety of celebrity campaign stars. In a brief teaser video, Karrueche Tran, Tyson Beckford, Troye Sivan, Shu Pei, and Naomi Watanabe can all be seen modeling the sporty looks alongside Beyoncé, who dons a red jumpsuit, a PVC puffer jacket, and a red logo baseball cap.

Drunk in love — The gender-neutral collection comes decked out in a pink-and-red color scheme, with many pieces embellished with Valentines-inspired patterns like hearts and lips. Velour tracksuits, faux latex dresses, and bold sequin dusters are all pieces available for date night, while five footwear styles — including hot pink Adidas UltraBoost sneakers — are ideal for hitting the gym or perhaps going on a romantic stroll.

Adidas Ivy Park Adidas Ivy Park Adidas Ivy Park

With 30 apparel pieces total, there’s an offering for every occasion: Red ribbed turtlenecks, red bodysuits, snakeskin hoodies, velour dresses, and patterned workout gear allow fans to work Ivy Park into any outfit. More thematic accessories, like a heart-embellished belt bag, add to the Valentine’s Day feel.

“We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident, and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” Beyoncé told Vogue China about the capsule. “With Ivy Heart I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrating self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks, and neutrals, with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality, and love to me.” Now, the color also translates to sales.

If you liked it, then you should’ve… — Like past Ivy Park drops, the romantic collection features sizes from XXXS to 4XL to ensure most can enjoy the versatile pieces, which range from $30 to $300. All pieces are available now on Adidas’ website and in-stores globally, with styles going fast — don’t let this drop break your heart.