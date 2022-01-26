Beyoncé and Adidas’ Valentine’s Day Ivy Park sneaker is amazingly pink

Beyoncé is bearing her whole #IvyHeart this Valentine’s Day. Just in time for everyone’s favorite holiday, Queen Bey is gifting the hive with a collection of Ivy Park footwear and apparel.

Feeling yourself in Ivy Park — Front and center in the collection is a hot pink Adidas UltraBoost sneaker. It’s presented in a similar color palette to Nike’s Valentine’s Day Air Force 1 but bears the same principle design as previous Ivy Park UltraBoosts. Speckled white and hot pink laces are secured with a cord lock and mirror the coiled lace heel tab. A bigger, removable clip heel tag with “Ivy Park” spelled in pastel pink and alternating “Ivy” and “Park” on each toe serve as branding.

Adidas

Perhaps the most experimental of the footwear is an Adidas Superstar Mule. Half of the shoe has the Superstar sneaker silhouette, but the toe and heel are all Mule. Maybe it was made for those guys who just can’t give up their sneakers on date night. A pair of bright red platform slides also makes an appearance, crafted with molded insoles for added comfort.

The Adidas Stan Smith sneaker resembles a marshmallow or piece of white chocolate coated in caramel – Beyoncé’s favorite cute snack, maybe? The uppers are white leather with elongated side panels that reach above the lacing system, while slightly translucent, caramel-colored soles give it that dipped effect. When the pair is side by side, the outsoles create a full heart.

Adidas Adidas

Dressed in shades of tan with red accents, Adidas’s Savage V4 sneaker is back this year after debuting during 2021’s holiday season. Ivy Park branding is stamped on the heel and plenty of overlays make it stand out in the collection.

A gift from Queen Bey herself — Apparel is sure to accompany the footwear before its official release sometime next month on the Adidas site. Get one or all five of the Ivy Park Valentine’s Day collection sneakers for your honey. After all, gifting sneakers these days is almost like putting a ring on it.