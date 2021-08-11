Beyoncé’s rodeo-inspired Adidas Ivy Park apparel is also for kids

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park drop focuses on all things Western, roping in Black cowboys and cowgirls to model everything from fringe facemasks to denim Three Stripe chaps. Ranging from sizes XXXXS to 4XL, the Rodeo capsule offers something for everyone — including, as recently announced by Adidas, Bey-bies.

For the first time, Ivy Park is introducing a kids’ collection, allowing even the youngest Beyoncé fans to indulge in her sportswear label. Made up of 16 apparel styles, offered in sizes 2T to XL, the capsule takes inspiration from the adult capsule for a cohesive family look.

Baby bronco — A brief promotion video shows Beyoncé and her own family modeling the full Rodeo collection. Her nine-year-old, Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy shows off cow print leggings while four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir don miniature blue Ivy Park sets. Other, less famous children show off purple cow print tights, kid-sized fringe facemasks, and a graphic tee that reads “brought up rodeo” in a printed cursive font.

Adidas Ivy Park

To keep up with any kids’ lifestyle, the childrens’ Rodeo capsule includes comfy basics like French terry hoodies and sweatpants, as well as activewear like blue and cow print sets. Windbreaker jackets and cropped tees offer a streetstyle twist to the kids’ clothing, which comes in colors like purple, blush pink, cobalt blue, and off-white and purple cow print.

Saddle up — Nearly all the pieces in the childrens’ collection align with the grown-up iterations, allowing for plenty of matching “mini-me” moments. The whole family can now dress in Bey-approved fits — granted they’re able to scoop up the Western designs before they sell out.

The ranch-inspired collection, including its miniature styles, will launch exclusively on Adidas’ website for 24 hours on August 19, while a wider global launch follows on August 20. Adult pieces range from $45 to $200 and kids’ pieces range from $20 to $65, ensuring the Rodeo capsule is inclusive in price, too.

Everything Beyoncé touches sells out instantly, and this kids’ collection is no exception. If you’re hoping to rope in the artist’s contemporary take on classic Western wear, you should giddy up — drop day will likely be similar to the real Wild Wild West.