Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 sneaker is just begging you to strap in

Fresh off her Oscar win while wearing a Gucci gown, Billie Eilish is ready to step into something more casual. The pop singer has previously released two collaborative sneakers with Jordan Brand, and now official images have been revealed for her Nike Air Force 1.

On shrooms — Eilish’s Air Force 1s appear in a “Mushroom” color scheme with the titular shade taking over each component. The upper is finished in premium suede with five Velcro straps going all the way from toe box to ankle while covering up the laces. Midsoles continue in the same natural color, while the outsoles are speckled with navy blue.

Branding comes in the form of Eilish’s signature Blohsh stick-figure on the lace deubrés, and the “Billie Bossa Nova” lyrics “It’s hard to stop it once it starts” are printed on the cork-print insoles and Nike then lends its usual branding hits on the midsole, tongue and heel tabs.

Can’t win ‘em all — Fans and sneakerheads are pretty divided over the strappy kicks. Although many express the need to get their hands on a pair, one Twitter user referred to them as “bandaid shoes,” and many called out the singer for her lack of color.

Eilish obviously isn’t a one-hit-wonder, but her sneakers thus far have all featured one single hit of color. Her Air Jordan 1 KO came completely dressed in a bold neon green, the singer’s favorite color. A beige Air Jordan 15 followed with a tan shade similar to the AF1s covering the entirety of the shoes.

A release date has yet to be disclosed, but Nike will probably make an announcement in the next few weeks. You can find the “Ghost Green” KOs for around $200, while the AJ15s are listed for as low as $149. It’s not her responsibility whether you like them or not, she’s happier than ever.