Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik made another set of luxurious sandals

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock are back again for another round of summer-ready sandals. Hot on the hee their first collection of luxe Boston and Arizona clogs and sandals (which sold out in a matter of minutes) the pair is introducing four new styles.

Poolside with the Birken-Blahniks — Although their first set of bold color footwear was decked in plush velvet and embellished with the iconic Blahnik crystal buckle, the second is more understated and casual — as much as it can be considering it’s still a Manolo Blahnik product. They’ve reached for the same Boston and Arizona imprint as last time, but the two brands are also adding a third model to the lineup: the new Rodra sandal.

Spearheading the collab’s aesthetic sensibility is a focus on monochromatic colors, polka dots, and PVC, a flexible synthetic plastic. Black and white polka dots, a staple in the Manolo Blahnik line, dress the closed-toe Boston clog and the Rodra sandal. The latter is a new silhouette made especially for the collab, featuring criss-cross straps across the midfoot and a signature Birkenstock buckle. Each is also given an all-over calf hair exterior for added softness — so maybe not a great contender for poolside splashing.

As for the Arizona sandal, which is available in black or white, the duo equips the two straps with clear PVC materials and two buckles. Blahnik first started using PVC in the ‘70s, noting to Footwear News that the material wasn’t “popular” back then, but has since been “going strong.”

The 2000s called — Demand for Manolo Blahnik footwear has picked up recently, either because of the recent resurgence of Sex and the City or because of an increased interest in old-school luxury sparked during the pandemic. “Young girls are buying our shoes like mad. It’s extraordinary,” Blahnik told Footwear News. Birkenstocks are a staple for the designer himself; he’s said they’ve been his go-to gardening shoes for years.

The Manolo Blahnik Birkenstocks will be released on June 23 via both brands’ web stores and various boutiques. Price tags are set at $510 for the Rodra sandal, $540 for the Boston clog, and $470 for the Arizona sandal.