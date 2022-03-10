Bodega’s chunky Hoka sneakers are just what you need for hikes

After teaming up with New Balance on a pair of vintage-inspired 990v3 shoes, Bodega is tapping industry newcomer Hoka One One to revamp both sneakers and slides. The footwear combines the boutique’s streetwear legacy with Hoka’s performance features, making for a fashionable and functional collection.

Since last year, shoes and gear originally meant for outdoor activities like hiking, climbing, or running — as is the case with Hoka One One and popular competitor Salomon — have taken on new life in streetwear. With people seeking stylish yet comfortable options for life after quarantine, fitness sneakers have become the highlight of exclusive collaborations: Last year, Hoka partnered with Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat to create a beefy yet aesthetically-pleasing sneaker alongside gorp-approved apparel. Still, Hoka’s collaboration with Bodega may be its biggest step into streetwear yet — and judging by the footwear the duo has created, the partnership won’t be its last.

Exploratory streetwear — Keeping things simple, the collection features the Hoka Kaha Low GTX sneaker and the Ora recovery slide, two silhouettes that don’t necessarily align with Bodega’s hypebeast audience. Both shoes come with subtle updates like new hues and additional lace options, but otherwise stay true to their original designs, complete with Hoka cushioning.

A special “Martini Olive” color dresses the Kaha Low and Ora Slide, helping to shroud both shoes in earth tones. GORE-TEX and a grippy Vibram outsole add to the durability of the beefy trail sneaker, while suede uppers imply a more streetwear feel — actually hiking in the Kaha Low risks damaging or staining the leather material. Hits of bright pink, blue, and yellow at the tongue and laces stand out against the otherwise neutral shoe.

The Ora Slide, on the other hand, features an entirely rubber base that may be better suited for campgrounds or wearing post-workout. Speckles throughout the sandal make it look like it’s already been covered in mud, so wearers are free to don the slide carelessly — honestly, as all slides should be.

Coming soon — Sneakerheads and outdoor enthusiasts will have two chances to buy the co-branded footwear: The shoes will initially release on March 25 on Bodega’s website, with more available on April 1 at Hoka’s website. Additional pairs will be in stock at the streetwear boutique’s Boston and Los Angeles stores, with the Kaha Low GTX priced at $225 and the Ora Slide retailing for $60. Without overloads of hype, the footwear shouldn’t be too hard to acquire.