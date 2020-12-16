Bodega's Nike Dunk 'Fauna Brown' looks like a prehistoric sneaker

If you thought you'd seen the wildest Dunk of the year, Bodega is ready to put that to bed. The Boston-based boutique has collaborated with Nike on a Dunk High that looks like it's been excavated by archaeologists.

With its unpolished leathers and crude stitching, the "Fauna Brown" Dunk is likely to divide sneakerheads. Even if you find the sneaker grotesque, you have to admit it's an original take on Nike's foremost platform for creativity. It's almost as if Visvim was given a Dunk to play with, as much a moccasin as it is a sneaker.

The "Chunky Dunky," Grateful Dead, and Cactus Plant Flea Market Dunks may have more fans, but they're nowhere near as bizarre as what Bodega's cooked up.

Zooming in — The "Fauna Brown" Dunk makes use of numerous textures in an upper that combines suedes of varying shag with tumbled leather. Several shades of brown and cream help give the sneaker its archaic appearance, but the embellishments are what quite literally tie it all together.

Raw stitching appears on the collar, quarter, and heel — all in a thick leather cord. A few knots dangle off the sneaker, giving it a DIY aesthetic despite its mass production. If you're a sneakerhead who fantasizes about hiding away in the mountains, foraging for edible pants, and hunting with a bow — this is the Dunk for you.

Bodega has also taken a diverging approach to the Dunk's branding, including a tortoiseshell Swoosh that's much smaller than the typical wraparound swatch. The boutique's name is hidden away on the medial side of the shoe, where it's debossed into suede. Rounding it all out is a dual red Nike and Bodega logo on the tongue, providing a nice bit of contrast.

Stay tuned for release info — For now, all we have are the photos that have surfaced. Nike and Bodega have yet to confirm release details, so we'll see if it sneaks in before the end of the year or if it's an early 2021 drop.

I started off this article unsure if I love or hate the "Fauna Brown" Dunk, but as I've pored over it I've been won over. Personally, I can't wait to hear the narrative Bodega has cooked up for it — and to ultimately fail in my attempts at trying to acquire it.

