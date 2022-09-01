Bodega’s denim Suicoke sandal is meant to get better with age

Bodega and Suicoke are highlighting the aging process of denim not with a pair of jeans but with a set of sandals. The two streetwear heavyweights have created a pair of Suicoke’s Kaw slides fitted with extra straps, snaps, and washed denim uppers that’ll fade and shred with wear. Aptly named “One-of-One,” the sandal is meant to be customized by its wearer so no pairs are alike.

The slide’s deconstructed aesthetic proves the do-it-yourself trends that peaked earlier in the pandemic are still very much alive. With intentional space for supplies and an easy-to-stitch upper, even the most amateur of artists can personalize their Kaw sandal. Minimalists, on the other hand, can leave the shoes as-is to experience the aging process of the shoe’s denim uppers.

Better with age — “Challenging the idea that footwear should be as crisp and unworn as possible, the Bodega Kaw’s use of denim invites hard wear and customization,” Bodega’s website explains. “Not only does this add another dimension when wearing them, it's a reminder that the clothing you choose to wear and how you wear it represents you as a person and hold the potential to tell your individual story.”

A handful of those individual stories are exhibited in a Bodega editorial, which shows the boutique’s staff flexing their customized Kaw sandals. Each sandal reflects its owner’s aesthetic with hand-stitched panels, rips, buttons, and embroidered letters. One pair, seemingly reflective of Nicole McLaughlin’s style, even sees art supplies tucked into its straps.

As shown in the editorial, the Kaw’s denim uppers act as a canvas for owners to embrace their personal style. Various shades of blue cover the denim — and will likely change with time and wear — as a dark navy hits the lining and straps. Subtle Bodega branding can be seen on the upper’s brass buttons, while Suicoke’s signature logo patch appears on the top strap.

Looks aside, the Kaw slide features technical assets, too. Inside the shoe, a gridded insole and raised footholds help support the wearer’s feet. A two-tone sole unit, done up in light and dark tan, adds traction with a wavy Japanese-style tread.

Slide through — Bodega and Suicoke’s “One-of-One” Kaw sandal is set to drop at 12 p.m. ET on September 2 through Bodega’s website, as well as in the boutique’s Boston and Los Angeles retail locations. Pairs will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, retailing at $220 a pop. If you’re looking for a shoe to make your own — or simply want to channel that Britney and Justin moment — make sure to grab the Kaw while you can.