Brain Dead goes after Crocs with the most hardcore clogs you’ll ever see

While more men are wearing clogs than ever, we can guarantee you’ve never seen a pair like this.

Brain Dead has taken the classic wooden clog and made it “metal.” Using industrial rubberized crepe for an upper lined with metal studs, the mind-bending streetwear brand has turned the silhouette hardcore. A platform Vibram sole comes from the outdoor world to provide durability and traction, but the clogs are best suited for a goth club or a gathering of steam punks.

Just because they look tough doesn’t mean Brain Dead’s new clogs will be uncomfortable. The straps are wrapped in soft and elastic grosgrain to hug your ankles. Crepe rubber, which is usually used for soles in Chelsea boots and the like, provides prime cushioning while maintaining its shape well. While the emo revival may bring back out your inner sad boi, your feet won’t have to suffer for the look.

Trust the wood’s still there — There may not be any signs of the wood that defines traditional clogs, Vibram rubber only wraps a sole that’s 80-percent wood. Each pair was hand-crafted in Italy, justifying the $240 price tag.

If the ribbed pair is a little out there for your tastes, Brain Dead has another wooden clog in all-black with the same metal accents. Both pairs also come with a reinforced metal toe cap, lest you stub your toe while traversing a dance floor or wherever else you may insist “it’s not a phase.”

Both pairs of clogs are out now on Brain Dead’s website as well as the brand’s two Los Angeles outposts. And if you’re looking to accessorize this hardcore look, Brain Dead also has a chained-up sterling silver logo ring that’s the perfect companion.