Brain Dead and Sergio Tacchini made the best tennis outfits you’ll ever see

Tennis is having a major moment in fashion, as stylish folk are becoming aware of all the sporty looks that are ripe for picking both on and off the court. Perfectly timed within this trend has been the revival of Sergio Tacchini, an iconic tennis brand created by the player of the same name that now counts Jay-Z as an investor.

Next week, Sergio Tacchini is linking up with Brain Dead for a capsule of tennis gear that’s more far out than anything else you’ll see come out of the sport. Brain Dead’s penchant for psychedelia isn’t overt here, but elements of the counterculture still break through with the use of checkerboard prints mismatched both in size and color.

Polo shirts, shorts, and tracksuits are all accounted for in the capsule, as are the many accessories that help make tennis style so great. Headbands and wristbands, bucket hats, and socks demonstrate just how crucial the details are — even if you have no intention of actually picking up a racket.

A bunch of match-winners — You honestly can’t go wrong with a single item from the Brain Dead x Sergio Tacchini capsule, but one of the immediate standouts is the blue nylon tracksuit with red, yellow, orange, and green checkers providing retro flair. Tracksuits are Sergio Tacchini’s signature, but never have they ever looked so delightfully weird.

A blue polo with checkered stripes on the collar and running horizontally across the chest is also a slick pickup, and our eyes are also drawn to the black terry cloth set with green checkers and blue striping. The socks are absolutely stunning, too, and appearing throughout the goods is a mashup of the two brand’s logos that sees the “TC” fit perfectly into Brain Dead’s head silhouette.

The full capsule is slated to release Tuesday, March 1, through Brain Dead and Sergio Tacchini's websites, as well as select additional retailers worldwide. Prices will range from $30 to $280 for all the gear, and if you’re looking for a leg up on your spring look, you’ve found something worth parting with your cash for.