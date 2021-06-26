Wearing Brooks' Aurora-BL running shoes: A 'gravity-defying' ride

Style
Not only does the sneaker look like it's from the future, but it sports a nitrogen-injected cushioning that's deigned to make your runs softer — and it works.
When Brooks revealed its Aurora-BL running sneaker in May, it didn’t take long for its wild design to captivate us. The brand drew inspiration from space exploration, with the result being a silhouette that looks (and feels) like a pair an astronaut would wear.
The Aurora-BL was born out of Brooks’ BlueLine Lab, a division of the brand that focuses on creating prototypes for the future of running shoes with “out-of-this-world technology, right here on earth.”