Burberry designed a deer print jacket made out of recycled nylon

Leopard spots may be the hottest print around right now, with damn near every designer offering up their take on the exotic animal. I couldn't throw a balled up receipt in SoHo without hitting someone rocking leopard print. That may have created a trickle down effect on animal prints at large, leading to this awesome jacket from Burberry.

The British house has released a deer print version of its Econyl Barwick jacket, a down-filled puffer with a recycled nylon exterior. The print is rendered in two-tone, creating a dynamic effect that helps make the print look more modern than, like, hunting lodge. I'm fully here for the panache that animal prints offer, and this rare deer print will have you standing out from those looking to stand out. I don't know how I've never seen deer print in clothing before, but now that I have, I'm in love.

Best of the herd — Burberry has ran with its deer print, putting it on items like a blouse and a cheeky "Why did they kill Bambi?" sport shirt. As funny as the latter garm is, this puffer is the best application yet. Putting natural patterns on a more technical piece can have mixed results (e.g. some of Supreme's recent The North Face collabs) but when it works it just hits different. If you peep Burberry's other deer print puffer, you'll see the bolstering effect of the two-tone.

It's sustainable, too — Burberry's Econyl capsule sources discarded nylon found in the ocean and other waste before it hits the landfill. It's been used on a small range of backs and jackets, but hopefully we'll see it expand. Adidas has pledged to use recycled polyester in 100 percent of its goods by 2024, setting a bar for full sustainable commitment instead of select pieces here and there. For a brand to truly claim sustinability, that's the only route to go.

Don't fear the deer — You can cop Burberry's new deer print puffer at Ssense for $1,790. A live-action Bambi is in the works, so it's time to get started on your homage now.