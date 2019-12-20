Burberry’s leopard print AirPod Case costs more than actual AirPods

Burberry has offered up its latest take on a luxury AirPod case. The esteemed British house updated its pouch-like case with a very on-trend leopard print leather. The gold tone hardware enables you to clip the case onto your pants, bag, or wherever else you want to flex the goods that cost more than actual AirPods. And with the explicit Burberry branding, you’ll definitely want to show it off.

I need one. So where do I get it? — Burberry’s case is available now for $210, which is… not that unreasonable. It’s still cheaper than Jacquemus’ tiny bags, which are not as functional and are at risk of hitting “it girl” oversaturation. Head over to Browns to cop and give your AirPods a posh leather home.