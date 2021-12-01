Canada Goose taps BAPE and Concepts for a set of ultra warm camo jackets

Concepts and BAPE are ready for the winter. The two are joining forces with Canada Goose for a six-piece collection that’s equal parts outerwear and accessories.

Duck, duck, goose-down — Each brand constitutes a piece of the pie, whether it be through camo patterns or jacket functionality. BAPE’s trademark ABC CAMO first debuted in 1996, which just so happens to be the year Concepts was founded. Since Canada Goose and Boston-based Concepts have collaborated before, BAPE’s entrance gives the collection a breath of fresh air. Canada Goose contributes its tried and true Expedition Parka, Chilliwack Bomber, and Crofton Hoody, while BAPE and Concepts lend their signature ABC CAMO print and branding, respectively — which brings some streetwear edge to the preppy brand.

Canada Goose

The Expedition Parka in this collection reimagines the one originally designed for scientists in Antarctica’s frozen tundra, complete with a down-filled hood, customizable fit waist, and a built-in, hide-away nylon elasticized snow skirt. Inspired by the one for bush pilots in Northern Canada, the Chilliwack Bomber has the same functionality as the original with reinforced elbows, interior backpack straps, and five exterior pockets. As for the reversible Crofton Shark Hoody, the piece was made with layering in mind, sporting BAPE’s Shark logo on the full-zip hood and CAMO on the Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop fabric -- Canada Goose’s 100 percent recycled and water-resistant nylon.

When it comes to the accessories, the collection features a reversible toque, a down-filled scarf and blanket. The double-layered toque is made from Merino Wool for a snug fit, accompanied by an enhanced crown. Ripstop fabric finishes the camo and black scarf that solves the annoying problem of blowing away in the wind with a fastening security panel at the end. The blanket doubles as a sleeping bag, compressing into a compact shape to take on the go.

Canada Goose

A furry dilemma — Brands are still learning to shift their efforts to be more sustainable, such as using more recycled and faux animal materials to reduce waste and animal cruelty. Canada Goose has gotten some scrutiny in the past for using down in its jackets, sparking its 2022 initiative to use “reclaimed fur” instead of fresh material from trappers — interestingly not giving up fur altogether.

The Canada Goose x Concepts x BAPE winter collection drops December 4 on each brand’s website, along with their accompanying retail stores. Keep in mind that Concepts has dibs on the Crofton Shark Hoody in Red and BAPE has exclusive access on the Pacific Blue.