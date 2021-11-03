Canada Goose's first winter boots are warm tanks for your feet

Having already mastered some of the warmest winter coats you can find, Canada Goose is now turning its attention to footwear. This season, the brand with more than 60 years of expertise in down is launching its first pairs of boots through two silhouettes, the Snow Mantra and Journey Boot.

The Snow Mantra applies Canada Goose parka’s readiness for extreme conditions with a total behemoth of a full-length boot. Rated for temperatures lower than -22°F, the boots come with an insulated liner that will mold to your feet over time. A waterproof membrane with a fully sealed barrier will keep your feet dry during winter, while a series of drawcords and cord locks are designed for quick adjustments to keep snow and wind at bay. With additional zippers and laces, the Snow Mantra has four different options for fastening, providing a fail safe when you may need it most.

While not as robust as the Snow Mantra, the Journey Boot is no slouch either. The hiking silhouette can stand up to temperatures as low as -15°F and is more easily adopted for urban wear. It too is fully waterproof, and construction was done with just three pieces to eliminate seams that could cause pressure points and rubbing.

Canada Goose Canada Goose Canada Goose Canada Goose Canada Goose Canada Goose

The specs keep coming — Both the Snow Mantra and Journey Boot utilize TerraCare leather, a material that requires lower water and chemical consumption in the process of manufacturing. The two boots also share a maple leaf-shaped tread as a nod to the brand’s Canadian heritage, while reflective detailing help add visibility in low-light scenarios.

In addition to its Intuition liner, the Snow Mantra features a PrimaLoft Aerogel liner over the toe and between the upper and midsole. The material is designed to stay warm even when wet and stand up to repeated compression over the course of wear. Extra wide gussets are also used for the zippers, making them easier to adjust with gloved hands.

Canada Goose’s debut boot offerings are slated to release November 12 in stores and online with prices to match the brand’s luxury jackets. With a tag of $1,295, the Snow Mantra is best for those going on bonafide winter excursions or with the budget to go over the top with their winter bundling. The Journey Boot comes in at a slightly more palatable $750 and is the more reasonable option for relatively normal winter conditions.