Carhartt is easing into digital fashion with its own virtual workwear collection. The brand’s iconic workwear is coming to Bitmoji and Snapchat this week for users to dress up their avatars. Items include Carhartt jackets, double-knee pants, and T-shirts — which some may consider streetwear and others work essentials.

“From the job site to the great outdoors, Carhartt is worn with pride by those who feel inspired by the brand values and styles,” Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt, said in a press release. “We are inspired daily by these people and are excited that the Bitmoji community requested Carhartt become part of their digital wardrobe experience.”

Get the look — Iconic Carhartt pieces have been rendered digitally in a variety of products and colors. The brand’s famous Detroit Jacket, favored by everyone from Kanye West to Bella Hadid, can be worn in classic black, navy, and tan palettes. The outerwear pairs well with a virtual K87 short sleeve pocket tee or Force sweatshirt, both available in matching neutral tones.

Bitmoji

Users can also dress their Bitmoji avatars in Carhartt’s BO1 Double Front Pants — ironically designed for physically demanding jobs — or opt for the brand’s Duck Bib Overalls. The latter features Carhartt’s signature branding, front pockets, and contrast straps.

Users can match their Bitmoji’s look with their own by shopping the products that inspired the collection in real life: The Detroit Jacket, BO1 Double Front Pants, Duck Bib Overalls, and more are all available on Carhartt’s website and select retailers. “As we continue into the digital age and explore disruptive ways to deliver our brand experience, this is another example of how we are connecting and engaging with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way,” Ries said.

Starting August 17, Snapchat and Bitmoji users will be able to show off their Carhartt styles in texts, chat, games, Snap Map, lenses, and Bitmoji Stories. Should they also choose to rep their Carhartt pieces in real life, they’ll have no limits.