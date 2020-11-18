Champion's 'Super Mario' collection includes the iconic red overalls

Mario stans rise. If you had to take fashion advice from one video game character, who would it be? In its newest collaboration with Champion, Nintendo tries to make Mario the next fashion icon. The two companies have announced a limited-edition capsule collection that mashes streetwear with the Mushroom Kingdom, in celebration of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary.

To be fair, Mario knows a good look when he sees one. His classic red overall suit is instantly recognizable, and sometimes he treats us to a special look at the expense of a power-up. After Nintendo’s underwhelming minimalist collaboration with Puma, the brand seems to be going all out with Champion. Every piece of the new collection is undoubtedly related to the video game empire, with character detailing on sleeves, logos, and even prints.

Level up — Tapping into the original game’s Japanese box art, the capsule features vintage graphics of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad. The beloved characters adorn Champion’s most popular items like its reverse weave hoodies, crews, and joggers. This street style collection makes the most sense for Nintendo and its consumers, especially considering most will be wearing the gear while gaming.

Nintendo x Champion

Perfect for lounging about, a comfy black hoodie boasts a 3D felted patch of Mario himself jumping over Champion’s signature script logo. Toad chases after Champion’s “C” crest on a pink hoodie while Princess Peach outshines other characters on a white hoodie. On a royal purple hoodie, Mario attempts to escape villains like Goomba mushrooms and bullet rockets.

Graphic T-shirts include a pink Toad on a tie-dye print and Mario throwing a fireball on a clean white background. If Fiery Mario doesn’t keep you warm enough, you can add on a Toad-printed anorak.

The most “super” item of this collab is a pair of Mario red Super Fleece 3.0 overalls, paying tribute to the titular hero’s iconic outfit. A Champion “C” logo adorns the breast pocket and side of the left leg, labelling this look as streetwear approved. No promises on whether you can travel through pipes..

Nintendo x Champion

Game over — The unisex Super Mario Bros. x Champion collection launches online November 18. Certain pieces, like the overalls, will only be available in limited quantities. In case the hackers get to the collection before you do, you can also shop in-store at partners like PacSun, Finish Line, Tilly’s, and Zumiez.

Nintendo announced that prices will range from $30 to $150, though if you’re feeling lucky, you can win a black Mario hoodie from the collection through the company’s sweepstakes.

In the meantime, join the virtual squad for a heated game of Mario Kart, or perhaps Mario Party? You know you want to.