These 'Day of the Dead' soccer jerseys are what spooky season is all about

When you think of which companies are designing the best jerseys for professional sports teams, Nike, Adidas, and Puma are usually the first that come to mind. But, down in our neighboring Mexico, there's a small, regional player that's taking over the Liga MX soccer league: Charly, which has beat out those sportswear giants to be the official sponsor of some of the country's biggest clubs. And this year, as a way to celebrate "Dia de Muertos" (AKA Day of the Dead), Charly has created a kit collection that's both stylish and spooky — perfect for those of you are into soccer or even just Halloween.

Tradition and variety — The jerseys — which are made for Liga MX teams Atlas, Pachuca, Santos Laguna, Queretaro, and Xolos — feature a series of design details that pay respect to one of Mexico's most sacred holidays, Dia de Muertos. Aside from donning the typical colors of every team, each kit has printed graphics that are intended to represent the underworld and items traditionally spotted in "ofrendas" (offerings), including large decorated skulls and masks as well as Aztec marigold flowers.

Pachuca's "Dia de Muertos" jersey. Charly

The look depends on the team, of course, but they're all equally bold and worthy of being in anyone's soccer jersey collection — even if they aren't fans of Liga MX or any of the clubs. On that note, for people who prefer European football (or soccer, depending on who you ask), Adidas and Pharrell did introduce what I thought would end up being the best jerseys of this year. But that was until Charly decided to launch its Day of the Dead kits.

They can be yours now — To make its kits even better, Charly has them available in sizing for men, women, and kids on its site, which is great in case anybody needs one for the whole family. (I know I do, and I couldn't care less for any of these teams, since I'm a Club America supporter and that's a Nike club). The jerseys range between $70 and $80, and there's also an option to customize them with your name and a number, if you're into that sort of thing.

Queretaro's "Dia de Muertos" soccer jersey. Charly

Atlas' "Dia de Muertos" soccer jersey. Charly