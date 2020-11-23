You can own every Supreme 'Box Logo' T-shirt ever made for only $2 million

Hold on to your wallets, hypebeasts. This holiday season, luxury auction house Christie’s is launching its Latest x Greatest series, composed of three online-only sales and private collections. Up first: an exclusive “Box Logo Collection” sale featuring every single Supreme box logo T-shirt from 1994 through 2020. Yes — every single one.

The exclusive collection is only available via private sale, though you can take a shot at bidding on other rare Supreme pieces through the accompanying “Behind the Box” capsule. You’ve got to be a die-hard fan, though: Most pieces are estimated to realize way over $20,000 each. But if neither the price tag nor VF’s recent acquisition of Supreme bothers you, prepare to fight other collectors to the bid.

What’s in the box — The Behind the Box collection contains highly sought after pieces from Supreme’s past collabs, including Louis Vuitton, Nike, Comme des Garçons, and Bape. The capsule, curated by renowned Supreme historian Ross Wilson, also includes non-released samples, rare archive products, and full sets of some Supreme designs.

A set of five Ryan McGuiness Pantone decks, 2000. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Christie's

Exclusive artist series skateboard decks, featuring the talents of Damien Hirst, KAWS, and Takashi Murakami, will also be available. If you feel the need to go a little faster than a skateboard, however, you can bid on a full collection of Supreme bicycles and motorcycles, estimated to go for around $15,000 to $25,000.

An entire set of every Supreme Box Logo sticker released from 1994 to 2020 is sure to start a heated bidding war, especially considering most stickers between 1994-98 were only given out to skaters visiting the original New York store. The limited edition pinball machine made exclusively by pinball company Stern is also available, and estimated to realize around $30,000. Anyone want to go half on that one?

Christie's

Presented for private sale alongside the auction series, the Box Logo collection is the only known comprehensive archive of Supreme box logo T-shirts. It’s literally the holy grail for Supreme collectors. With a total of 252 shirts, the sale is set to realize at approximately $2 million, making it the most valuable collection of Supreme to ever be offered in a single sale. Start pleading to your credit card company for a line increase now.