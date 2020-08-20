Civilist's Nike SB Dunk sneakers can change color while you wear them

Tired of the Nike SB Dunk revival yet? Let's hope not, because Nike isn't anywhere near done with the sneaker in 2020, and one of its latest has an amusing (albeit gimmicky) trick up its sleeve. With the upcoming Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low, done in collaboration with a German boutique, the brand has created a color-changing, heat-sensitive pair that's surely going to have sneakerheads and hypebeasts drooling over them. And although Nike hasn't officially announced the shoe, Civilist Berlin has already said it is set to be dropping on August 29 at select skate shops worldwide.

Like magic – Aside from being capable of having a chemical reaction in different temperatures, which is the key design feature of Civilist's SB Dunk, the sneaker features a subtle black upper with a white midsole and a yellow, slashed Nike Swoosh logo on the tongue. It's once the shoe has been "activated" that it really comes to life, though, as it can end up looking entirely different — full of colors that make it seem like it's covered by a heat map, a detail that's mirrored in the insoles' graphics.

What's also great about the Nike's Civilist SB Dunk is that, if you don't want it to be super colorful, the sneaker goes back to its original, black-and-white state all on its own. Or, in case you want the color-changing process to be quicker, you can always drop the shoes in the fridge or put them around some other cool elements. It's a gimmick, without a doubt, but fun nonetheless.

SB Dunk season — The SB Dunk Low collaboration between Nike and Civilist, of course, follows what's been a busy year for the silhouette and the SB brand as a whole. In 2020, the sportswear giant has already dropped a handful of SB Dunks that will likely go down as all-time classics, including its collabs with Grateful Dead and Ben & Jerry's — pairs that retailed for around $100 but now sell for thousands of dollars on the resale market, such as Goat and StockX.

There are more SB Dunk projects around the corner, too, like the Medicom Toy "Be@rbrick" sneakers that are launching on August 25 as well as rumored pair inspired by Nike's "Space Hippie" recycled capsule. Unfortunately, as incredible as some of these SB Dunk Lows are, they're extremely hard to buy for their retail prices, which is a shame for people who just want to wear their pairs, not resell them.

