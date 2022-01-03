CLOT and Levi's celebrate Chinese New Year with wild tiger-striped denim

CLOT and Levi’s are preparing to start 2022 with a splash through an eye-catching collection celebrating the “Year of the Tiger.” The Chinese New Year-themed capsule applies wondrous tiger-striping across a range of heavily washed denim in men’s and women’s pieces.

Levi’s Type II Trucker has been done up in men’s and women’s cuts with traditional Chinese button knots invoking CLOT’s commitment to bridging Eastern and Western culture. Men also get a pair of 551z jeans that are cropped and have a relaxed fit, while a high-waisted midi skirt with back slit has been made for women. The collection’s back patches have also been given an additional layer, with CLOT’s signature Silk Royal fabric appearing underneath the leather label, upon which a tiger and CLOT’s logo have also been printed.

“We wanted to create something that was culturally relevant to Chinese culture, being able to do something around Chinese New Year, we delved into looking at what the year meant, CLOT founder Edison Chen said in a release. “Designing a woman’s only side of this collaboration was very interesting for me, because to do women’s stuff you can go there a little bit more.”

CLOT

CLOT loves Chinese New Year — As a brand based in China, CLOT has been a natural partner for Nike’s annual release of Chinese New Year-themed sneakers. Last year, the two partners released a “Terracotta” warrior-inspired Air Jordan 14 as a follow-up to its hit Air Jordan 13 from 2018. And while mum is still the word for their plans in 2022, you can bet on another sneaker heavily influenced by Chinese culture to release within the next month.

CLOT’s Levi’s capsule, meanwhile, will drop well ahead of the Chinese New Year with a January 14 release schedule through the Juice store. The all-over tiger stripe denim will be available through both Juice’s U.S. website and its outpost in Los Angeles, with prices ranging from approximately $170 to $280. And even though the year’s early, we best not forget about CLOT x Levi’s when we’re talking about the best collaborations of 2022 down the road.