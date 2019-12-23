Colin Kaepernick’s first Nike sneaker is out today

Colin Kaepernick and Nike are dropping a collaborative Air Force 1 today, their first sneaker since he starred in the brand’s stirring “Just Do It” ad in 2018.

The look — The black AF1 features a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel, his logo on the tongue, and a hang tag featuring his #7. Featuring a black-to-white gradient, the Swoosh is also reflective. Rounding out the design is a blue translucent midsole.

Despite the considerable noise generated by Kaepernick and Nike reaffirming their deal, little product has hit the market in the year and change since. Minimal long sleeve tees and jerseys hit the market, but this is the biggest (and best) release yet. Not only is it a sharp sneaker; it’s also a middle finger to the egg avatar crowd that called to boycott Nike for standing with Kap.