Columbia's Omni-Heat Infinity jackets keep you warm with NASA-inspired tech

Columbia is going for gold this winter with its new Omni-Heat Infinity collection. More than 80 items of apparel and accessories utilize a metallic gold lining inspired by NASA for heat insulation. The reflective material is applied in dots to retain your body height, keep weight at a minimum, and allow for breathability.

“Omni-Heat Infinity expands upon our best-selling platform of patented technologies and we’re looking forward to showcasing this revolutionary innovation in what will be Columbia’s largest campaign in our 83-year history, Joe Boyle, president of the Columbia, said in a press release. “The campaign injects Columbia’s signature light-hearted style but makes it clear that there is a new gold standard in warmth.”

Columbia is applying Omni-Heat Infinity to a wide range of jackets from a water-resistant parka to a lightweight puffer that also uses recycled and synthetic down. The most robust of the lot is the Ariel Ascender Interchange, a three-in-one waterproof jacket with taped seams and a removable hood and shell.

All-gold everything — In addition to the standard range of outerwear, Columbia is also using Omni-Heat Infinity in a wide range of winter gear including waterproof boots, gloves, beanies, and even a balaclava. Come winter, you’ll be able to get fully kitted in reflective insulation like an astronaut without any of the stakes.

With the exception of the gold lining, none of the Omni-Heat Infinity gear is that flashy. But for some, that’s the very appeal of Columbia. The brand is reliable for high-quality outdoor gear at a lower price point than The North Face or Patagonia — and if all you’re concerned about is staying warm, these metallic gold dots will hold you down without having to shell out.

All the new Omni-Heat Infinity goods are out now on Columbia’s website, with prices starting at $30 and topping out around $300.